Eleven months after Loudoun brewer Dean Lake was found dead in his Leesburg home, the murder charge against his son today was certified for review by a grand jury.
Schuyler Lake, 22, appeared in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday morning for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there was probable cause to advance the charge of second-degree murder to trial.
During the hearing, county prosecutors focused mainly on procedural issues to establish that material collected in the case followed chain of evidence procedures and provided no motive for the fatal beating.
During the hearing, a neighbor said he saw Schuyler walking toward his father’s South King Street home the evening of April 29, 2022. His mother, Dean Lake’s former wife, said she discovered the body on the floor of the home on the morning of April 30, when she arrived to pick up his dog to take it to her daughter’s home in New York.
Evidence included blood samples found on Schuyler’s clothing after his arrest later that day, along with injuries to his forehead and right hand, and Schuyler’s DNA under his father’s fingernails. Also entered as evidence were photos of the scene found on Schuyler’s iPhone.
Judge Avelina S. Jacob ruled there was enough evidence to establish probable cause for the murder charge. She dismissed two other charges related to the incident—credit card fraud and unlawfully obtaining a credit card—after prosecutors declined to pursue them.
The case is scheduled to be reviewed by a grand jury April 10, with Schuyler Lake expected to appear in Circuit Court for scheduling of a trial the next day.
The attack happened two years after a previous altercation between the two resulted in a charge of assault and battery. In that Feb. 14, 2020 case, Schuyler pleaded no contest and Dean Lake secured a protective order against his son. Schuyler was giving an 18-month deferred finding, in which the charge would be dropped if no other offenses occurred during that period.
The charge of second-degree murder carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.
