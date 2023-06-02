Following the selection of Lt. Shaun D. Jones to take over as chief of the town Police Department, two other officers received promotions during the May 25 Town Council meeting.
Corporal Mark Putnam was promoted to lieutenant, serving as the department’s second in command. Jason Davis was promoted to Putnam’s corporal slot.
The change in leadership posts follows the retirement of A.J. Panebianco, who retired last month after serving 11 years as chief.
