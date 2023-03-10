A former massage therapist was sentenced Thursday to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of two clients.
Patrick Erlandsen, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested July 7 following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit into two incidents reported at the NOW Massage on Thorndike Street in the One Loudoun neighborhood. The first incident was reported July 2 and occurred the previous day. The second incident occurred on July 7.
He pleaded guilty in December to two felony charges of aggravated sexual battery.
During the March 9 sentencing hearing, defense attorney Kelly King sought to have Erlandsen released on a period of probation, noting he already has been held in jail for eight months, has been branded a convicted felon, and will be required for life to register as a sex offender. She said he hoped to go back to college and pursue a degree in the IT field.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele Burton acknowledged that Erlandsen had a good family life and no prior criminal history, but said that additional time in custody was warranted.
“He was placed in a position of trust,” she said, noting massage therapists are expected to provide help to clients who place themselves in vulnerable positions. The women came into the spa for massages and left as victims, she said.
She noted that one of the victims was getting a massage as a treat to celebrate her 18th birthday. “That day changed her life,” Burton said.
In addressing Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. during the March 9 sentencing hearing, Erlandsen said that saying how sorry he was for his actions was not enough. He apologized to the victims, to others in the massage therapy industry and to his family.
Fleming said that Erlandsen’s lack of criminal history—without even evidence of a traffic ticket—and his profound remorse were mitigating factors to be considered, but his conduct—a “betrayal of trust”—forever changed the lives of innocent women who had entered the spa expecting an enjoyable experience.
The judge also asked whether licensing standards for massage therapists should be more restrictive, questioning the wisdom of allowing a 20-year-old male, perhaps still years away from having the impulse controls of a fully mature brain, to massage an 18-year-old female.
“This is tragic all the way around,” Fleming said.
Fleming sentenced Erlandsen to 10 years in prison on both charges, suspending eight years of each sentence for a total active sentence of two years to be followed by eight years of supervised probation.
So often, I read about straight men (doctors, lawyers, priests, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, mail carriers, etc.) molesting females. Why aren't the harpies screaming about this situation! Instead, they have a connuption fit over a Drag Queen Story Hour. Sorry folks. But your bias is showing. Happy Women's History Month Loudoun!
