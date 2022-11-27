The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace fatality that happened Saturday morning south of Leesburg.
According to the report, emergency personnel were called a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road south of Leesburg shortly before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas, 40, of Manassas, died at the scene.
Detectives are working with the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the continuing investigation. Criminal activity is not suspected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective K. Mitchell at 703-771-1021.
