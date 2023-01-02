A Hamilto-area man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his father early Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office report, deputies responded to a home on Twinoaks Place shortly before 6 a.m. Jan. 2 for a reported stabbing. Arriving deputies found 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.
His son, 24-year-old Angus Brown, was taken into custody near the home without incident.
Brown is charged with second-degree murder, and shoot, stab, cut or wound in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.