An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Monday morning’s house fire that critically injured one adult was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack.
According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue, emergency crews from stations in Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park and Fairfax County responded to the Thrush Road home after a fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Feb. 6. Upon their arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the home.
While the engine crews worked to extinguish the fire, rescue squad personnel forced entry into the home to search for trapped occupants. They found an unconscious adult and three unresponsive pets. Paramedics initiated advanced life support procedures and transported the victim to Inova Lansdowne Hospital. Loudoun County Animal Services responded to assist with two dogs and one cat that did not survive.
The Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the damage at $351,000.
The home was also found to be without working smoke alarms.
The agency noted that as more and more products are using lithium ion and lithium polymer batteries, fire departments across the country are seeing an increase in fires caused when these batteries malfunction. When lithium batteries are damaged or fail, they can overheat, catch on fire, and even lead to explosions.
Loudoun Fire Rescue recommends these steps to protect your home from battery-related fires:
•Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage.
- Use the correct battery, cord and power adapter and ensure cords and wires are not damaged or worn.
- Monitor batteries while charging and do not overcharge the device or device battery.
- Keep batteries and devices at room temperature.
- Charge and store batteries away from anything flammable. Never charge a battery or device under your pillow, on your bed, or near a couch.
- Ensure you properly dispose of used batteries. Loudoun County Waste Management offers tips and instructions for the proper disposal of lithium batteries.
