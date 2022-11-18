The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning burglary at Restocked Sneakers in the Crescent Place neighborhood.
According to the report, officers were called to the store shortly before 7 a.m. Nov. 17 after a plate glass window was found shattered and an undetermined amount of property was taken. Discarded merchandise was located nearby in Raflo Park near the W&OD Trail.
Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Ware at 703-771-4500 or at mware@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
As a possible deterrent, it is recommended that business owners take the following steps to discourage would-be burglars: leave interior lights on and leave your empty cash drawer open while your business is closed, install motion activated lighting, install security cameras, and install audible alarms.
