The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lovettsville.
According to the report, the crash occurred shortly before midnight Nov. 25 in the area of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver involved remained on the scene.
The victim has been identified as Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, of Lovettsville.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator T. Alpy at 703-771-1021.
