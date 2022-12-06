County supervisors tonight are expected to approve a $3.6 million federally-funded program to expand the body-worn camera program in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
On Sept. 30, the county was awarded a grant administered by the U.S. Department of Justice to expand the program. Supervisors were scheduled to vote on hiring two new camera technicians in the Sheriff’s Office and a new paralegal and three new attorneys in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to support the growing number of cameras worn by deputies. The county board also has a plan to continue expanding the body-worn camera program into the next fiscal year, with 122 cameras added this fiscal year and 212 added next fiscal year for a total of 439 cameras after fiscal year 2024.
The federal grant includes $2.5 million for purchasing, operating and maintaining the cameras and recordings. Absent other outside funding, beginning in fiscal year 2025, the county will take on the full cost of program, estimated at $700,000 a year.
I think this body-cam expansion is great. And I hope the deputies monitoring Loudoun's public schools also will wear body cams. There have been so many crimes withiin LCPS lately. We really have to get a handle on what's going on inside the schools. The more accountability -- the better. Happy Holidays Loudoun!
