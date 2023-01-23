The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning Sunday after responding to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids.
On Jan. 22, deputies were called to two separate death investigations where opioids are suspected. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.
In its alert, the Sheriff’s Office urged that anyone experiencing an overdose to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about suspected narcotics activity may call the LCSO Narcotics Hotline at 703-779-0552.
Here we go with all the political geniuses on here, trashing the Democrats and thinking that Republicans are the great saviors of the nation. Please. Spare me your silliness. How quickly you forget who started the war on drugs. Hmm….
So, 50 years after "The War on Drugs" we see it is going no better than "The War on Poverty."
Obviously, the solution is to import more and poorer immigrants, open the border to drug smuggling, and raise taxes to fund "affordable dwelling units." Oh, and as crime surges, infringe the right of citizens to defend themselves and stop prosecuting crime.
The Democrats have a solution for everything. Sure, it's always the wrong solution but that's not what matters to them.
Wide-open southern border for drug trafficking. Human trafficking. Anything goes down there. Joe Biden shows as much concern for our country's borders as he does for classified documents.
