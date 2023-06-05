The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Householder Road near Lovettsville on Sunday.
According to the report, deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash near Johnson Farm Lane just after 2:30 p.m., June 4.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Terry E. Mclearen, 75, of Lovettsville, was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information, please contact Investigator Alpy at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
