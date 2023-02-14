Loudoun County Public Schools has launched a series of public information sessions to warn parents and students of the dangers of using opioids like fentanyl.
Fentanyl is now the primary cause of overdose deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The sessions come after recent news of drug overdoses in nearby school divisions. They will feature school division staff members and substance use or mental health specialists from within the community as well as law enforcement representatives. There will also be information on how to recognize an opioid overdose, how to treat it and treatment programs.
Information sessions will be held at Loudoun County High School on Feb. 21, Independence High School, on Feb. 28, Woodgrove High School on March 7 and Broad Run High school on March 23. All will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Park View High School was the first school to hold an information session on Feb 11.
The school division is prepared for the risk of potential overdoses by stocking NARCAN—a medication used to quickly reverse an opioid overdose—at each middle and high school and training staff members to administer it, according to a press release. More trainings are also in the works for athletic directors and directors of school counselling. Additionally, all School Resource Officers carry NARCAN.
"It is imperative that our community educate parents, provide strategies on how they can talk with their children, and let them know of the available school-based support and community resources," LCPS Director of Student Mental Health Services Jennifer Evans stated.
Gee, I wonder where all that stuff comes from?
