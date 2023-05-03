A Hamilton-area man had consumed psilocybin mushrooms and whiskey in the hours before he allegedly killed his father with a hatchet on Jan. 2, according to testimony May 3 preliminary hearing.
Angus Brown, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, and shoot, stab, cut or wound in the commission of a felony.
According to testimony in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court probable cause hearing, after Brown returned home from his shift at a Leesburg restaurant, he ate the mushrooms and drank three or four glasses of Scotch before he started fearing that someone was trying to harm him. He picked up a camping hatchet and paced his room before going downstairs to the kitchen. There he encountered his father, David, and brother, Jed.
His father tried to take the hatchet and Brown struck his father at least once in the neck. Brown then ran out of the house.
After his arrest, he was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus in Leesburg where he was interviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives. He told them he felt disconnected from reality and that he didn’t intend to harm his father.
The case was sent to a Loudoun grand jury, which next meets May 8.
(0) comments
