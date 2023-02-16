The 24-year-old man charged with murder in the brutal home-invasion stabbing of a Leesburg-area man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Melvin H. Wasike, of Fairfax, entered the plea Tuesday morning at the start of a bench trial before Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman. After two days of testimony from investigators, psychologists, and family members, the trial is scheduled to conclude during a third day of hearings Feb. 23.
In the trial it was undisputed that Wasike kicked in the door of Michael Fadely’s Barclay Woods home and stabbed Fadely and his fiancée in the hallway outside their bedroom before fleeing. The attack lasted less than three minutes. Fadely died at the scene.
The case began when a deputy was called to the home on Nov. 13, after a man, later identified as Wasike, had come to the victim’s house claiming to be looking for someone at the residence. Security video from Fadely’s home showed Wasike coming to the home three times that afternoon, twice to the front door and another in an apparent search to find an unlocked door around the back.
The deputy was still in the area when Wasike returned a fourth time. Wasike was questioned by the deputy and ordered to not trespass on the property again.
Driving a different car, Wasike returned at 4:32 a.m. the next day, kicking in the front door, running up the stairs and assaulting Fadely and his fiancée, Laura Munoz, in the hallway outside their bedroom. Fadely was stabbed multiple times with a large kitchen knife and died at the scene. Munoz, who jumped on Wasike to try to stop the attack, was stabbed in her side.
A recording of the 911 call Munoz placed at the time of the attack was played during the opening day of the trial. In it was heard 90 seconds of terror and screaming as the two victims fought with their attacker.
Deputies arrested Wasike later that morning, as investigators used his cell phone information to find him parked near Reservoir Road a few miles away.
Wasike is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering while armed with intent to commit murder.
Investigators said there was no prior link between Wasike and the residents, and no motive for the attack.
Wasike’s attorneys said he has a history of schizophrenia and at the time of the attack was under delusions that he was God and needed to kill the devil to save the planet.
His parents, Moses Wasike and Rosemary Akwaro, testified that their son has been suffering from schizophrenia since 2017, and that symptoms began shortly after the family was displaced from their home for six months following a house fire. They said he began covering devices in their hotel room with towels and blankets claiming that they were spying on him and had planted a chip in his head.
Both parents said that the symptoms increased dramatically while Wasike was away at college, resulting in his first hospitalization for the illness. They said since then they have been searching for a way to help him but found facilities to be full and have long waiting lists, and that it was difficult to keep him taking his prescribed medications.
While three psychologists who analyzed Wasike found he was schizophrenic and that he reported hearing voices and experienced hallucinations at the time of the attack, county prosecutors said those claims were not made to investigators at the time of the attack and dismissed them as “self-serving” in the effort to avoid responsibility for his actions.
One of the evaluating psychologists, Dr. Alana Padilla, who testified Tuesday, said there is no reason to believe that Wasike is faking his claims, but had a years-long history of mental illness that grew more severe in the weeks before the murder.
“He did not understand that the person he had come into contact with was a human being,” she said.
As the trial is not being heard by a jury, it will be left to Plowman to determine whether Wasike was insane at the time of the attacks.
If found guilty, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
If he is found not guilty by reason of insanity, state law will require Wasike to be committed for inpatient hospitalization for an undetermined length of time and could be released if, after treatment, he is found to no longer be a danger to himself or others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.