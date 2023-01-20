The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the distribution of white supremacist propaganda flyers in several areas of western Loudoun, and Leesburg Police are investigating racist and antisemitic graffiti found at two Leesburg high schools.
Approximately 50 flyers were found in driveways along Sagle Road west of Hillsboro, Hamilton Station Road, and Waterford Creek Circle near Waterford. The flyers were similar to those found in the past several years, placed in plastic bags and weighted with birdseed, in the days before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This year’s distribution came three days after the holiday. No charges were filed in the previous incidents.
Investigators ask anyone who may have information or surveillance video related to the cases to report it by calling 703-777-1021.
In Leesburg, the graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School Thursday and at Heritage High School on Friday. The incidents remain under investigation.
"There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior. The Leesburg Police Department takes such reprehensible actions seriously," the department stated.
Anyone with information about the case who has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Officer Carter at 703-771-4500, or the tip line at 703-443-TIPS.
