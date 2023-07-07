A federal lawsuit brought against Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman and a corrections officer on behalf of a detainee who was scalded by hot water while he was strapped to a chair has ended in a settlement.
The case was dismissed following a June 22 settlement agreement. The terms were not disclosed.
The plaintiff, Richard Piland III, was being held on two felony charges in connection with the alleged assault of an acquaintance while she was asleep in a Waterford home on July 25, 2020. He had been held in solitary confinement in the Adult Detention Center because of disruptive behavior.
The civil suit, filed in Federal District Court on Feb. 2, concerned a Feb. 3, 2022, incident at the jail in which corrections officers used pepper spray to make him comply with their instructions. He then was strapped to a chair and taken to a shower to wash off the spray. In the shower, he was hit with scalding hot water for 45 seconds, leaving skin burns that required treatment. Body cam footage of the incident was released as part of the case.
The lawsuit, which described the actions as malicious and sadistic, sought $2 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Chapman and Deputy Robert Capella were named as defendants.
The Sheriff’s Office denied any unlawful treatment of Piland and cited a faulty shower as contributing to the scalding.
Piland’s attorney and the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the details of the settlement.
Asked if the incident resulted in any procedural or personnel changes at the jail, Tom Julia, director of media relations and communications for the Sheriff’s Office, said the agency has worked with the county’s Department of General Services to better address inspections and repairs of the systems at the Adult Detention Center.
After the lawsuit was filed, Piland was transferred to the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem, where he remains in custody.
During a trial in April, a jury found him guilty of one charge, aggravated sexual battery. He is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Aug. 14 for sentencing. The felony charge carries a sentence of one to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.
In a civilized society, a hot shower would be the least of a sexual predator's problems.
In a civilized society we wouldn't be torturing inmates and people like you wouldn't be wishing for more.
But here we are.
BTW- this individual who you wish to be brutalized is the son of a cop. His mother owns a local business. He was accused of his crime while attending a drunken teenage party. I followed the case closely and it seemed very "he said, she said". I thought he was innocent but a jury thought otherwise.
What's not up for debate is that the LCSO kept him in solitary confinement, itself a form of torture, and clearly tortured him on tape and had to settle (pay taxpayer money to satisfy the claim)
Just so I'm clear. You think what happened on the tape was perfectly fine, you wish it had been more brutal, and you're cool with your local tax monies being used to settle the lawsuit?
Maybe you should go back to complaining about renaming roads?
Brutal punishment...no one should be scalded to satisfy the corrections officers sadistic attitude...this started with the pepper spray. That officer should be subjected to scalding and pepper spray until he/she gets it. We are humans where does any of this behaviour on both sides come from?
I feel bad for the victim of the sexual assault.
