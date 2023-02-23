Weeks after filing a $7 million civil lawsuit against the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old Hamilton man charged in a 2020 sexual assault again was denied bond Thursday.
Richard Piland III faces two felony charges in connection with the alleged assault of an acquaintance while she was asleep in a Waterford home on July 25, 2020.
He was arrested in the case on Aug. 4, 2020.
While in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, he frequently has been a combative and noncompliant detainee, cited numerous times for assaulting jail workers and a member of the medical staff. He has been held in solitary confinement.
Family members have attributed the outbursts to his refusal to take his medications, being placed on the wrong medications, or not getting needed mental health treatment during his incarceration. Piland briefly was released on $5,000 bond in April 2021 to undergo treatment at an inpatient center, first in Salem, then in Ephrata, PA. However, the staff at the Pennsylvania center removed him just a few days into the 30-day treatment program for noncompliance, dropping him off at a Loudoun County homeless shelter. His bond was revoked and since then he has been held at the Adult Detention Center.
The civil suit, filed in Federal District Court on Feb. 2, concerns a Feb. 3, 2022, incident at the jail in which corrections officers hit him with pepper spray to make him comply with their instructions. He then was strapped to a chair and taken to a shower to wash off the spray. In the shower, he was hit with scalding hot water for 45 seconds, leaving skin burns that required treatment. Body cam footage of the incident has been released as part of the case.
The lawsuit, which describes the actions as malicious and sadistic, seeks $2 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. A corrections officer, Deputy Robert Capella, and Sheriff Michael Chapman are named as defendants. The Sheriff’s Office has denied any unlawful treatment of Piland and cited a faulty shower as contributing to the scalding.
In Circuit Court on today, Piland’s attorneys again sought to have him released on bond and taken to a Pennsylvania inpatient treatment center in advance of his trial, now scheduled to begin April 24.
Appearing before Judge Stephen E. Sincavage by a video feed from the jail, Piland said although he has wrestled with mental health problems for several years during which he was prescribed an assortment of medication, he believes his condition has stabilized and that he would benefit from treatment in a social setting that the hospital would provide.
His attorney, Jessica McCollum, said that the treatment would provide the best chance for him to remain stable and competent to stand trial.
County prosecutors opposed the release, saying Piland’s history of violence and noncompliance presented a clear danger to the community.
If bond were denied, McCollum requested Piland be transferred to jail in another jurisdiction to avoid potential repercussions from the Loudoun jail staff following the filing of the lawsuit.
Sincavage denied the bond motion, saying that Piland’s history provided the court with no confidence that he would, even with a high level of supervision, comply with instructions and that he continued to present a danger to the community. There also was concern about whether he could be relied upon to return for trial, he said.
Sincavage said he had no objection to Piland being transferred to another jurisdiction to be held pending trial, but he would not order it.
