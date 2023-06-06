A Brambleton man was sentenced June 6 to serve two years in prison for an oil, gas, and energy investment fraud scheme.
According to court documents, between January 2014 and August 2019, Ryan Riley, 50, a registered investment advisor, defrauded at least nine investors of approximately $434,100 by making false promises about oil, gas, and energy investments.
Riley made false statements about promised returns, supposed partners, and specific wells and leases that had been identified for the projects he was pitching. He told investors that their funds were going to be used for oil, gas, and energy related projects. Over time, Riley told those victims that certain deals fell through, but that the victims’ investments would be converted to new oil, gas, and energy projects. However, Riley routinely transferred the funds to his personal accounts, using the money to pay at least $149,000 toward his mortgage and making risky stock trades, which resulted in substantial losses, according to the Department of Justice.
As part of his sentence, Riley was ordered to pay $434,100 in forfeiture, with $388,750 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.