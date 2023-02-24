Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System Firefighter/EMT Meghan Gruber and Chief Keith Johnson were among the honorees from across the state to be honored at the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards on Feb. 22.
Gruber was awarded “Firefighter of the Year” for her heroic actions during a house fire in which a teenager and a fellow firefighter were rescued. In March 2022, she was among the responders to a house fire in Purcellville where her quick search located a 15-year-old girl in a second-floor bedroom, and coordinated the rescue.
Gruber previously was recognized with awards including Loudoun Fire-Rescue’s Walking Heart for successful resuscitation, and outside her shifts volunteers to help train Loudoun Fire-Rescue recruits.
Johnson was awarded the Virginia Fire Chief’s Association’s Glenn A. Gaines Leadership Legacy Award, which recognizes an individual who exemplifies the ability, character, and dedication to excellence and displays leadership attributes portrayed by its namesake, a former FEMA Deputy U.S. Fire Administrator and Fairfax County fire chief.
The award recognizes a recipient for mentoring, teaching, and sharing outstanding contributions, and highlights Johnson’s contributions to the fire service in Virginia and as an outspoken advocate for the health and safety of both citizens and first responders.
The Governor’s Fire Service Awards, established in 2002, are part of the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach, and are facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board.
