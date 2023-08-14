Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Emergency Communications Center Manager Patty Turner to the Virginia 9-1-1 Services Board, the department announced Monday.
Turner was sworn in Thursday by Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens.
“It is a great honor to have been selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to serve on the E-911 Services Board and to continue my passion for the 911 idustry at the state level,” Turner stated.
Turner began her career in public safety communications in 1989 in Jefferson County, WV, and worked for Leesburg Police Department before joining Loudoun Fire-Rescue in 1999. Since then, she has worked her way from up from 911 dispatcher, and was promoted to ECC manager in 2003. She holds several certifications in emergency communications including APCO’s Certified Public-Safety Executive, APCO Registered Public-Safety Leader, NENA Communications Manager Certification Program and Fitch & Associates Communications Center Manager.
Virginia’s 9-1-1 Services Board consists of 16 members, with 13 appointed by the governor. Its powers and duties include supporting and assisting agencies in the provision of 911 operations and services; planning, promoting, and assisting in the statewide development, deployment, and maintenance of an emergency services IP network; and consulting and coordinating with 911 centers and other various E-911 stakeholders. More information is online at psc.vdem.virginia.gov/pages/9-1-1-services-board.
