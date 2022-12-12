The Virginia Supreme Court has approved Loudoun County’s application to establish a Veterans Treatment Docket, which is scheduled to launch this month.
The specialized court docket will offer substance use and mental health treatment for eligible justice-involved veterans of the U.S. military branches who have mental illness or co-occurring disorders.
It is the third special court program offered in Loudoun Courts, along with the Circuit Court’s Drug Court and the District Court’s Mental Health Docket. All three offer personalized treatment and more intense supervision of criminal defendants with the goal of reducing the likelihood for future offenses.
Chief Judge Deborah C. Welsh presides over the District Court’s Mental Health Docket program and also will lead the Veteran’s Treatment Docket. The new docket has been in the works for nearly two years as Welsh and the cross-agency treatment team developed the scope of a program that could operate using existing resources.
“These are dear to my heart. These are probably the most rewarding part of my job,” Welsh said of the specialized dockets. “We really become a family. We’re with them for 12 months.”
The treatment team, all of whom have completed specialized training for the program through the state Supreme Court, is scheduled to hold its organizational meeting Tuesday in preparation for the assignment of its first participant. Initially, the program is designed to handle up to five participants.
Substance use and mental health treatment will be made available to veterans as an alternative to traditional case processing. Participants will receive regular supervision from a team across public agencies that monitors the defendant’s progress and provides resources tailored each participant’s needs. Agencies supporting the District Court program include the Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Public Defender, theU.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
The program is designed to keep defendants on track toward illness management and recovery and reduce re-involvement in the criminal justice system. Through a special agreement, veterans facing charges in Loudoun’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court also are eligible for the program.
Defendants eligible for the program will be Loudoun County residents at least 18 years old with prior military service who are charged with a misdemeanor offense or felony that has been reduced to a misdemeanor, and who are experiencing mental health issues meeting the criteria of serious mental illness based on the diagnosis, intensity, and duration, or meet the criteria for a co-occurring diagnosis and assessed at a medium to high risk of recidivism.
One difference in the Veterans Treatment Docket model that sets it apart from the Mental Health Docket model is the participation of other veterans who will serve as peer mentors as part of the broader treatment team. The mentor program is being coordinated by Dennis Boykin, a member of VFW Post 1177. He said the volunteers would act as coaches, guides, role models, and advocates as veterans progress through the treatment process and participate in the weekly court appearances. Boykin said the team hopes to recruit veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns as well as female veterans.
Welsh noted that the special resources afforded don’t end after the participants complete the program, as access to therapists and counselors may continue.
“People say it takes a village. I say it takes a team, and we have a great team,” Welsh said.
