A 29-year-old tennis instructor from Woodbridge was arrested yesterday for alleged sex offenses involving a juvenile.
Brandon Larsen was charged with possession of child pornography and electronic solicitation following an investigation by detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred in August and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office in September. The juvenile victim told detectives of meeting Larsen on an online platform and exchanging messages that subsequently turned sexual in nature.
Larsen turned himself in Dec. 20 and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
The Special Victims Unit is asking anyone with additional information regarding similar incidents with Larsen to contact Detective R. Burnett at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.