The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred last night near Leesburg.
According to the report, shortly before midnight on Oct. 12, two men entered the convenience store of the Valero gas station on Rt. 15 south of town. While one took money from the cash register, the other struck an employee of the gas station multiple times with a wooden baton.
The employee was transported to a local area hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The suspects are described as Black males, both were wearing gloves and masks. One was wearing black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and was carrying a multicolored bat. The other was wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a red colored baton.
Anyone who has any information regarding this case or who was in the immediate area between 11:30 p.m. and midnight is asked to contact Detective M. Schmidt at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.