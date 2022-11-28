The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store in Sterling.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, a woman entered Enterprise Street store. In the store, she allegedly walked up to the counter, displayed a firearm, and demanded money before leaving.
She was described as described as a white female, with a slim build, wearing a black hat, black mask, oversized blue and black plaid flannel jacket, black jeans, and black boots.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Schmidt with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
