The Loudoun County Courthouse complex was placed on lock-down and traffic in Leesburg disrupted briefly Monday afternoon during a respond to what was later determined to be a swatting incident.
Emergency crews converged along Market Street near the courthouse and the Downtown Station Post Office shortly after 3 p.m. July 17, responding to a call reporting a shooting with a victim shot in the head.
After a search of the area, the call proved to be unfounded. Operations returned to normal just before 3:30 p.m.
