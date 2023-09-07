National Preparedness Month in September, Loudoun County officials are encouraging residents and businesses to prepare for emergencies and “Take Control in 1, 2, 3.”
County officials offered three steps to be prepared: Make a plan, build a kit, and stay informed. This year, officials are focusing on preparing older adults.
National Preparedness Month comes in the middle of hurricane season, and Loudoun has the potential for many other kinds of hazards throughout the year such as blizzards, flooding, high winds, power outages, tornadoes or even terrorism. And even though Loudoun is inland, the county is vulnerable to the effects of hurricanes including flooding.
Online planning tools for families, businesses and places of worship are at en.readynova.org.
Emergency preparedness kits should include food, water and other supplies to last at least 72 hours, with things that might be needed in an emergency such as flashlights, batteries and medicine. More information is online at loudoun.gov/makeakit.
And residents and business owners can stay informed by signing up for alerts from Alert Loudoun at loudoun.gov/alert and monitoring local weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
More resources and information are online at ready.gov and loudoun.gov/ready.
