The Loudoun Chamber will honor public safety workers and outstanding citizens for their courageous, often lifesaving actions in 2022 during the 38th Annual Loudoun Valor Awards on April 27 at The National Conference Center.
This year’s event will honor 118 people.
“Every shift, every day, our emergency first responders make the personal commitment to serve our Loudoun community and to keep our residents, employees, and visitors safe. For 38 years, the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has been honored to present the Valor Awards and offer a meaningful ‘thank you’ to these real-life heroes for their commitment, sacrifice and valor,” Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard stated.
The event will be emceed by WJLA ABC 7 reporters Robert Burton and Adrianna Hopkins. To see the list of this year’s honorees, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.