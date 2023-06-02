The operators of a western Loudoun animal rescue organization face more than a dozen criminal charges after Loudoun County humane law enforcement officers seized more than 100 animals found to be held in squalid conditions.
According to the Department of Animal Services, the charges resulted from a months-long investigation into the alleged mistreatment of animals in the care of Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue, based in a rural neighborhood north of Round Hill.
The case began in February following an unrelated call for service at a home where law enforcement officers observed “a large number of animals living in deplorable conditions” and alerted Animal Services. Humane law enforcement officers found 42 animals on the property that were housed in dangerous conditions. During the investigation, 102 dogs, cats, rabbits, and other domestic animals were seized by the agency. Nearly all the animals have since been placed, according to the report.
Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue, previously known as Paw & Hoof Animal Rescue, was linked to a nationwide network of no-kill shelters.
“This case is particularly disturbing because the individuals involved are the very people who were entrusted by overwhelmed pet owners and rural shelters to look out for the welfare of animals,” stated Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Chris Brosan in the announcement of the charges. “Our investigation shows that they knowingly kept the animals in filthy conditions and allowed their health to suffer, while continuing to acquire more animals.”
Nicole Metz, 50, is identified as the executive director of the rescue organization. She is charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, two counts of failure to acquire certificate of veterinary inspection, one count of allowing an animal with a contagious disease to roam, and one count of obstructing justice.
Kimberly Hall, 51, the organization’s director of operations, is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and two counts of failure to acquire a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Alex Hall, 22, is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty. He was formerly the organization’s director of marketing, according to investigators.
A search of the Halls’ home on Dundee Court, which the agency said appeared to be one of the rescue’s operation sites, found the floors covered with feces and urine. Officers found most of the animals were confined to crates, some of which were stacked on top of each other. Many of the animals needed veterinary care.
The officers’ investigation expanded to Metz’s home, which is located next door. Conditions in both locations were found to be unsanitary, hazardous, and consistent with hoarding, according to the report.
An initial civil hearing on April 7, resulted in the Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue being dissolved, and Metz being prohibited from serving as staff or a volunteer for any animal-related business or nonprofit for a period of one year, the agency reported.
In addition to charges of animal cruelty, Kimberly Hall and Metz are alleged to have brought animals into Virginia from out-of-state shelters without the required documentation for the importation of the animals. These allegedly included cats with contagious diseases and dogs that had attacked or killed other dogs. That investigation has prompted a search for approximately 100 additional animals that were received by the rescue from various sources. Some were found buried on the property.
Hall and Metz are scheduled to appear in General District Court on July 12 on the misdemeanor charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.