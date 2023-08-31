Two shoplifting suspects are in custody following a Tuesday afternoon police chase of their stolen U-Haul van on the Leesburg bypass.
According to the Leesburg Police Department, shortly after 1 p.m. Aug. 29, town dispatchers received reports of shoplifting at the Tractor Supply store on Edwards Ferry Road. The suspects fled the store in a U-Haul van with Arizona license plates. Officers located the van at the Lowes parking lot on Russell Branch Parkway.
The pursuit ended when the van crashed in a grassy area near the intersection of the Leesburg Bypass and Fort Evans Road NE. The suspects were arrested after a foot chase.
Brendan Brown, 35, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of shoplifting, one count of eluding, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jenna Wilber, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of shoplifting, one count of reckless driving, one count of eluding, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and one count of possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substance. She was found with suspected methamphetamine and suspected buprenorphine.
Investigators also determined that the pair has taken merchandise from the Leesburg Lowes store before fleeing, the van had been reported stolen in Maryland, and that Brown and Wilber had been identified as suspects in other theft incidents in Virginia and West Virginia.
Brown and Wilber are being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
“I would like to commend the diligent efforts of our officers on this investigation. I would also like to thank our retail partners for their continued cooperation in the prosecution of shoplifters,” Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat stated in the announcement of the arrests. “These are not victimless crimes, and as evidenced this week, are not harmless incidents.”
(4) comments
Thank you Leesburg Police and may God bless you and keep you safe.
Nice work Leesburg police! Don't do the crime if you can't do the time. No! No! Don't do it! And keep your eye on the sparrow!
Hopefully our radical DA will enforce prosecution at a felony level to avoid Loudoun becoming the shoplifting mecca like LA or SF.
Don't hold your breath
