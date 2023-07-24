A Honduran national residing in Leesburg pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of commercial robbery conspiracy and armed robbery of a U.S. Post Office.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, Juan Ramon Ramirez Delgado, 40, on July 24 entered into a plea agreement stating that he and his co-conspirators—wearing masks and armed with firearms—entered a U.S. Post Office in Brandywine, MD, pointed firearms at the employees and demanded money. They stole cash and a computer tower and other miscellaneous items, leaving the scene in a vehicle parked nearby driven by another suspect.
If the agreement is accepted by the court during an Oct. 10 hearing, Ramirez Delgado will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and will be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks, according to the announcement of the action.
