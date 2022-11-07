Following a “rumored threat” involving Cool Spring Elementary School, the Leesburg Police Department is increasing patrols at the campus on Tavistock Drive this week.
According to the agency, the threat was referenced in an online chat.
The school resource officer assigned to Cool Spring and the department’s Criminal Investigation Section continue to investigate the matter.
“At this time we do not believe this to be a credible threat,” Public Information Officer Michael Drogin stated.
