The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at the Tobacco King, store on East Market Street.
According to the report, officers were called to the store shortly after 2 a.m. Dec. 29 for a report of a burglary that had just occurred. A man shattered the store’s plate glass door and took an undetermined amount of merchandise. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.
The department released a video still of the suspect—a white man dressed in black—inside the store.
Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective S. Bultrowicz at 703-771-4500 or at sbultrowicz@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
As a possible deterrent to these types of burglaries, the Police Department recommends businesses leave interior lights on and empty cash drawer open while businesses are closed, install motion activated lighting, install security cameras, and install audible alarms.
