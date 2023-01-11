The Leesburg Police Department is investigating racist writing that was located in three bathrooms at Heritage High School.
According to the report, the school staff has searched all bathrooms and locker rooms and was working to remove the graffiti.
“There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior. The Leesburg Police Department takes such reprehensible actions seriously,” the department stated in the announcement of the investigation.
Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incidents is asked to contact Officer Bolden at 703-771-4500 or rbolden@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin the message with LPDTIP.
Yet again, there's been more criminal wrongdoing at an LCPS school. Moreover, at last night's school-board meeting, a young lady mentioned the presence of swastikas at two LCPS high schools. I don't know the answer. But all school monitors & resource officers should be put on high alert to help stop this hate & violence. On a brighter note, Happy MLK Day Loudoun!
