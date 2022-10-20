The Leesburg Police Department Traffic Management Unit is investigating a crash Wednesday evening that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.
Leesburg dispatchers received reports of a crash in the area of Edwards Ferry Road NE and Heritage Way NE just after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19, involving an adult male struck by a vehicle. He suffered injuries described as serious and was transported to INOVA Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne, where he is reported in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation determined that an adult female was driving a vehicle eastbound on Edwards Ferry Road and struck the man as he was crossing the street on Heritage Way. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or at swinkler@leesburgva.gov. To remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
The Leesburg Police Department thanked Virginia State Police and Loudoun County Fire & Rescue for their assistance in investigating the crash.
