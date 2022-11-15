The Leesburg Police Department has stepped up patrols at Heritage High School after learning of a rumored threat reported through the Safe2Talk App.
The LPD school resource officer assigned to Heritage High School is investigating the matter, which the department described as a not believed to be credible threat.
Parents can expect extra police patrols at the school during school hours this week.
Safe2Talk is a free app that allows users to choose the school where the issue is occurring and the type of incident. The user is provided options through drop-down menus for incidents such as alcohol and drug use, dating violence, weapons, sexual misconduct, graffiti, hate crimes, physical abuse, suicidal behaviors, or any other actions that threaten a student’s safety or the safety of others.
All reports through the app are monitored 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week by dispatchers in the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center.
Learn more about the app at sheriff.loudoun.gov/safe2talk.
