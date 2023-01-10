The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a threat made by a juvenile student involving Harper Park Middle School. The department announced as the investigation continues and out of an abundance of caution, parents can expect extra police patrols at the school during school hours this week.
The involved student has been turned over to their parent, and the school district is handling any disciplinary matters. The Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer assigned to the school is investigating and the department is working with Loudoun County Public Schools, according to the announcement.
The Leesburg Police Department partners with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Public Schools on the free Safe2Talk app, which allows users to report incidents at schools such as drug use, dating violence, weapons, sexual misconduct, graffiti, hate crimes, physical abuse, suicidal behaviors, or any other actions that threaten a student’s safety or the safety of others. Reports through the app are monitored 24/7 by sheriff’s office dispatchers. More information is online at sheriff.loudoun.gov/safe2talk.
Suspicious activity may be reported to the Leesburg police Department’s nonemergency dispatch line at 703-771-4500. For emergencies, call 911.
(1) comment
Once again, an apparent act of violence has occurred at LCPS. We really need to get a handle on all of this violence. Perhaps we can rev up these so-called resource officers. I know they can't be everywhere at once. But I'm concerned they're cutting corners regarding student safety.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.