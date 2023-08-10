The investigations into four Leesburg shooting and threat incidents that happened in May and June resulted in the arrest of three men, including two police say are undocumented immigrants with links to the international criminal gang MS-13.
According to an Aug. 10 announcement by Leesburg Police, Emerson Martinez-Alvarenga, 19, Marco Mendoza-Monjaras, 19, and Juan Cubillas-Rodriguez, 18, all of Leesburg, have been charged in the cases.
The first incident occurred May 21, when someone brandished a firearm at multiple victims on Hancock Place. Martinez-Alvarenga was charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual.
On June 9, police investigated a report that multiple subjects attempted to extort money from a victim on Edwards Ferry Road. In that case, Martinez-Alvarenga was charged with gang participation and attempted extortion, Mendoza-Monjaras was charged with brandishing a machete, attempted extortion, and gang participation, and Cubillas-Rodriguez was charged with attempted extortion.
On June 18, police officers responded Hancock Place for a report of gunfire where a man had been shot and cut. At the time, Marcos Sorto-Argueta, 19, of Leesburg, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual. Subsequently, Martinez-Alvarenga was charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual.
On June 29, police officers responded to an apartment complex on Evans Ridge Terrace for reports of gunfire in the parking lot. In that case, Martinez-Alvarenga was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, destruction of property, possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual, and gang participation.
On July 20, police officers were alerted that Martinez-Alvarenga was at a Fort Evans Road residence and was in possession of a firearm. Police officers arrested him there, charging him with possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual.
Martinez-Alvarenga and Mendoza-Monjaras have each been identified as being associated with Mara Salvatrucha, known as MS-13, according to the Police Department.
“The Leesburg Police Department takes crimes of violence, especially those involving criminal gangs extremely seriously,” stated Deputy Chief of Police Vanessa Grigsby in the announcement of the arrests. “I would like to thank our detectives for their continued hard work and dedication in keeping the Town of Leesburg a safe community.”
Marcos Sorto-Argueta, Emerson Martinez-Alvarenga, and Marco Mendoza-Monjaras were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Juan Cubillas-Rodriguez was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Martinez-Alvarenga is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court on Aug. 21 for a preliminary hearing in the cases.
Sorto-Argueta is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing in the cases. Court records show that he was charged with two counts of assault and gang participation following a July 11, 2022, incident, but those charges were dismissed.
Mendoza-Monjaras is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing in the cases. Court records show he also faces burglary and arson charges from a Jan. 23 incident.
