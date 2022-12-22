The Leesburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit today conducted an underage vaping operation at four tobacco stores, resulting in two clerks being charged with selling tobacco vaping products to customers under the age of 21.
The allegedly illegal sales occurred at the Tobacco Hut and Leesburg Tobacco & Vape, both located on East Market St.
The clerks were each issued a summons for violating the state law that prohibits the purchase, possession, and sale of tobacco products, nicotine vapor products, alternative nicotine products, and hemp products intended for smoking to persons under 21 years of age. A violation is punishable by a civil fine.
“Operations like these send a clear message to retail establishments in town, that they are responsible for training their staff to properly follow the law to ensure that age restricted products are only sold to those of legal age,” stated Capt. David Smith. “For this reason, the Leesburg Police Department periodically conducts operations relating to the sale of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages to underage persons.”
The department’s School Resource Officer Unit in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office provides education on the dangers of vaping through the D.A.R.E. program to students at both the elementary and middle school level.
The department advises parents seeking additional information to talk with their child’s school resource officer. Information also is available at cdc.gov/e-cigarettes.
