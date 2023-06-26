A 29-year-old Leesburg man is charged with malicious wounding following the June 24 stabbing of a relative at a Crestwood Street home.
According to Leesburg Police, town dispatchers received a call reporting a stabbing shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man in his twenties suffering from lacerations to his upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening.
The suspect, Joel Escobar-Barrientos, fled the home before officers arrived. He was taken into custody an hour later at a home on Edwards Ferry Road.
Escobar-Barrientos was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a June 28 hearing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26 in Loudoun County District Court.
