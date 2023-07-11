A 34-year-old Arlington woman faces up to 30 years in prison after she was found with pounds of marijuana during a Sunday night traffic stop in Leesburg.
According to the Leesburg Police Department, an officer pulled over Maria Yabar in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle shortly before 11:30 p.m. July 9 for an equipment violation. Officers recovered more than 17 pounds of packaged marijuana and assorted marijuana products from the vehicle.
Yabar was released on a $10,000 secured bond pending a July 31 arraignment in Loudoun County District Court.
The charge of possession with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than five pounds of marijuana carried a sentence of five to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.