A 21-year-old Leesburg man was arrested Friday following the investigation of a May 25 stabbing in the Stratford neighborhood.
According to the Leesburg Police Department, Gustavo Portillo-Aguilar was taken into custody June 16 and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
The charges stem from a May 25 altercation in the 200 block of Shirley Square SE.
According to the report, two men went to a home on the street at the request of a woman they knew. While they were there, Portillo-Aguilar approached the men, an argument ensued, and Portillo-Aguilar allegedly stabbed one of them. Portillo-Aguilar then retrieved a firearm and threatened the victims, who fled in a vehicle and reported the incident at the police department.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office helped to locate and apprehend Portillo-Aguilar. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.