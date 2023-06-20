A 19-year-old Leesburg man is charged with aggravated malicious wounding following a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
According to Leesburg Police, department dispatchers received a report of gunfire in the area of Hancock Place NE shortly before 4 a.m. June 18. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and lacerations to his upper body. The victim was transported ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Marcos Antonio Sorto-Argueta was arrested in the case. Investigators found that the suspect and victim were known to each other.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has exterior surveillance video of the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Graham at 703-771-4500 or at jgraham@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.