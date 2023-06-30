The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Evans Ridge Terrace.
According to the report, town dispatchers were alerted just after 11 p.m. June 29 to reports of gunfire, with two Hispanic males seen fleeing the area on foot. Officers arrived quickly but were unable to locate any suspects. An apartment was struck by a bullet, but no injuries were reported.
The shooting into the residence does not appear to be a random act, according to the agency.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has information or who has exterior surveillance of the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).
