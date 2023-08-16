Clerks at four Leesburg businesses face fines after they allegedly sold tobacco vaping products to customers under the age of 21 during an undercover investigation by the town police department.
According to the report, the department’s school resource officer and members of the Special Investigations Units on Aug. 16 conducted an underage vaping operation at 29 tobacco retail establishments throughout town.
Clerks at the Sheetz on California Drive, Jock’s Exxon, Tobacco King and Vape and Leesburg Tobacco & Vape were cited for underage sales. If they are convicted as first-time violators, they face fines of up to $100 or requirements to perform up to 20 hours of community service. Under state law, the punishment increases for subsequent violations.
“Operations like these send a clear message to retail establishments in town, that they are responsible for training their staff to properly follow the law to ensure that age restricted products are only sold to those of legal age,” Leesburg Police Captain David Smith stated. “For this reason, the Leesburg Police Department periodically conducts operations relating to the sale of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages to underage persons.”
The Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer Unit in partnership with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office provides education on the dangers of vaping through the D.A.R.E. program to students at both the elementary and middle school level. Parents seeking additional information and resources should talk with their child’s school resource officer. Parents may also find more information at cdc.gov/e-cigarettes.
Hey LPD, more arresting violent gang members and less of this, please.
