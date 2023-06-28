An 18-year-old Leesburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred May 29 in the area of Meadows Lane and Edwards Ferry Road that damaged two parked vehicles.
According to the Leesburg Police Department, Jairo Amaya-Sorto is charged with willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm by an undocumented person, two counts of destruction of property, and possession of a controlled substance. He also was served an unrelated warrant from the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. May 29 on Meadows Lane. Responding officers were unable to locate the suspect at that time.
Amaya-Sorto was arrested June 27 when an officer saw him on foot in the area of the Plaza Street police station and took him into custody nearby.
He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending an arraignment hearing.
Taking away the rights of law-abiding Americans would surely prevent this sort of violent crime from happening in the future.
