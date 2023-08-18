A Leesburg man was sentenced Friday to 20 months in prison for selling at least nine firearms, for a profit and without a license.
According to court documents, from June 17, 2021, through June 25, 2022, in Loudoun County, James Banville, 33, purchased 18 firearms from licensed dealers and illegally sold at least nine of them.
Law enforcement recovered three firearms originally purchased by Banville from crime scenes.
One, a Glock 19, 9mm pistol was recovered by DC Metro Police in May 2021 and had been loaded with an extended magazine containing 26 rounds of ammunition. Banville bought the weapon at Bullseye Guns in Leesburg.
In May 2021, Metro Police officers located a loaded Glock 22, .40 caliber pistol, which Banville had purchased from Loudoun Guns in July 2020, during the search of a suspect’s vehicle.
The third weapon recovered in June 2022, in New York City following a foot pursuit of a suspect by police officers. The Glock 19, 9mm pistol was purchased by Banville at Loudoun Guns in September 2021.
Banville initially told investigators that he sold or gave weapons to family members and also had lost several while drunk. However, investigators learned he had sold weapons to other individuals, including a known drug dealer, turning $150 profit on the transactions, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
In addition to a sentence of 20 months in prison, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III ordered Banville serve three years of post-release supervised probation with a requirement that he obtain a general education diploma, complete mental health and substance abuse counseling and complete vocational training.
