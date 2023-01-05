The Leesburg Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old student has been charged with malicious wounding following a November altercation at Heritage High School in Leesburg that injured a classmate.
According to the report, the fight happened Nov. 9, 2022, in the school’s cafeteria. Leesburg Police officers worked with Loudoun County Public Schools to investigate the incident and found the teenaged juvenile victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to their upper body.
The suspect, identified as Pardeep Bagri of Leesburg, was being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.
The case is pending in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A conviction for malicious wounding can carry a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.
[Note: An earlier version of this report erroneously stated the incident occurred at Loudoun County High School.]
This incident highlights the need for better monitors & resource officers in Loudoun's schools. A former school-board member recently said he saw a sheriff's deputy playing ball with students during lunch -- rather than working. That's unacceptable. We really need to get a handle on the violence occurring in Loudoun's schools.
