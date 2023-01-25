The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at an Ashburn shooting range.
According to the report, between 3:45 and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday two people broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle and stole 10 handguns.
The suspects wore zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks, and gloves and were seen leaving in a dark colored sedan.
Anyone woth information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Michael Rivera at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
