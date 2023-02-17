The Sheriff’s Office reported four car thefts in Sterling on Wednesday and Thursday. In three cases, keys had been left inside unlocked vehicles.
According to the report, the vehicles—a Jeep Cherokee, Toyota Tacoma, a BMW and Nissan Maxima were reported taken from Hopeland Lane, Fox Road, Hollow Mountain Place and Gunflint Way.
Also, a stolen vehicle was reported as being recovered on Hopeland Lane.
The cases remain under investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office issued a public reminder for residents to lock their vehicles and remove keys and key fobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.