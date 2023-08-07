The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning in Ashburn.
At approximately 6:03 a.m. Aug. 7, deputies responded to the Embassy Suites on Waxpool Road where a victim reported that at least five people, four of whom were wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts, forcibly took luggage containing a significant amount of jewelry imported from India. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.
The suspects fled the area in a Black Chevrolet Equinox, which was later found abandoned.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
